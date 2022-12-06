For a decade, the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance has provided education, socialization, well-being and empowerment to the area’s LGBTQ+ community.
While an established organization, in some ways, the nonprofit is just getting started.
“We’ve been around quite a while,” said WCGSA center director and board chair Kathy Cameron. “We started using space at the Center on Strawberry in 2017 so we could grow our programming to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, in particular youth, the transgender community. Mostly what we do is provide social opportunities, but we also connect people with resources and provide information to the community with our outreach.”
Since bringing aboard a program director – the WCGSA’s first staffer – in June, the nonprofit has expanded its drop-in hours and offerings.
“There’s a lot going on. We have a Trans Parents Group, we’ve expanded our youth programming. Our doors are open more, our numbers are up, we’re actually expanding into different parts of the community that we have not been able to reach before. We’re growing, and that’s a great thing,” Cameron said.
The local Gay Straight Alliance recently launched a Sexual and Gender Alliance (SAGA) group for those ages 18 to 24 and has begun hosting talks for LGBTQ+ community members and allies. In October, the WCGSA hosted a Living with HIV forum and welcomed the Trevor Project for a Protecting PA LGBTQ Youth Town Hall, where speakers from Philadelphia, Oklahoma and Ohio discussed transitioning.
The nonprofit also spearheaded Washington County’s first pride festival in June.
“We had Washington PA Pride, an all-day festival on Main Street. We had really great attendance, a lot of great entertainment. It was a very safe event,” said Cameron. “We brought business, also, to the community. A lot of people flew the rainbow flags. It made people feel very welcome. It was kind of a win-win for the community.”
To continue offering social and educational events, resources including mental health services and support groups, and safe spaces to the LGBTQ+ community, allies and the greater Washington County area, the WCGSA needs donations.
“We fundraised for 10 years to hire someone. Now we’re motivated to keep them because they’re outstanding,” Cameron said. “Everything costs money, so we do have to fundraise.”
Donations can be made year-round to the WCGSA online at https://wcgsa.org/, where you can also learn more about the nonprofit.
Stay up-to-date on the latest WCGSA happenings on social media at https://www.facebook.com/WashCoGSA/ or https://www.instagram.com/wcgsa_programming/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.