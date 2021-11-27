CASA for Kids volunteer Linus Mayernik described his work with children in the Washington County’s juvenile court system as “a pretty humbling experience.”
Many children who go through the juvenile court system struggle to have their voices heard.
For those children, CASA for Kids is their voice.
CASA trains community members to become Court Appointed Special Advocates who will speak up for the best interest of abused and neglected children in Washington County’s juvenile courts.
Said Mayernik, “These children don’t have the means, the power or the finances to get out of their situation. CASA is a voice for these kids, and works to help them be everything that they can be.”
All of the children CASAs work with have experienced abuse and neglect; typically, they are the most complicated cases – children who have been removed from their home situation, or who are living in group homes.
To date, in 2021, 61 CASA volunteers have served 170 children, donating more than 11,000 hours of service on those cases, said CASA executive director Kelley Swift.
Last year, volunteers were involved in 140 cases.
Currently in Washington County, there are 50 children waiting for a CASA, and Swift said volunteers are needed.
CASA volunteers work as fact-finders by developing a relationship with the child, their family and others who are involved in their lives. An extra set of “eyes and ears,” volunteers provide the court with as much information as possible before a judge renders a decision regarding a child’s future.
CASA’s next training class begins Jan. 12, 2022, via Zoom. It will occur in the evening.
Swift said about a dozen volunteers have signed on, and at least eight more are needed.
Monetary donations also are welcome in order to help with the costs to recruit, train, and monitor volunteers to advocate for the best interests for the children. Swift said it costs $1,800 for a CASA for each child.
Steve Cameron, who has been working as a CASA for nearly two years, said CASAs make a difference in children’s lives.
“It’s meaningful work,” said Cameron.
For applications, links for how to donate, and more information on CASA, visit the website at casawashington.org, or contact Swift at 724-228-0414.