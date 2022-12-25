More than 60 children in Washington County have a “Big” to call their own through Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh – which has matched nearly 900 Bigs and Littles in 2022 – and about 200 children are waiting for a mentor.
The nonprofit connects at-risk youth ages 6 through 13, called “Littles,” with mentors who help them gain confidence, skills and knowledge. Mentors, or “Bigs,” serve as positive role models in a Little’s life.
“(A Big) is another person in their life to expose them to new opportunities and experiences,” said Maggie Giel, director of outreach and recruitment. “And by being a ‘Big’ you get to become a kid again.”
BBBSGP, which serves Allegheny, Washington, and Greene counties, is expanding its footprint in Washington County. In October, the organization opened new offices inside the CNX Headquarters in Southpointe, where BBBSGP aims to broaden its efforts to match at-risk children in Washington and Greene counties with mentors who can help those youth reach their full potential.
It also has space in downtown Washington.
Giel said BBBSGP’s biggest need is for volunteers because of Bigs’ one-on-one matches.
According to Giel, BBBSGP is looking for volunteers for all of its programs, including Bigs for its Venture 2.0 program in Charleroi, a technology- and curriculum-based program that focuses on post-secondary school success. Mentors and mentees meet on a secure online platform weekly and in-person monthly.
“The purpose is to help students figure out life after high school,” said Giel.
BBBSGP also operates Bigs in Blue at Washington Park Elementary School, where Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers visit the school twice a month for lunch and activities with their Littles.
The nonprofit also has partnered with Washington & Jefferson College, where college students meet with students at Washington Park Elementary School and Trinity West Elementary School on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.
January is National Mentoring Month, and BBBSGP will thank volunteers and work to raise awareness about its programs.
Anyone interested in becoming a Big can check out the nonprofit’s website at https://www.bbbs.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.