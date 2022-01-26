Washington Health System has an important message for anyone seeking treatment: come to the ER if you’re having an emergency.
For those with a minor illness or injury, visiting the emergency department might not be the best idea.
As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, hospitals are feeling the strain – and that includes the emergency department.
So, anyone showing up at the ER for a sprained ankle, the wait could last up to several hours – and there are more appropriate places to seek treatment.
Deciding when and where to seek treatment can be challenging, WHS acknowledges.
So, those not sure whether a condition is severe enough to need emergency treatment, or whether they would be better off visiting an urgent care center, or primary care physician’s office, the health system has issued some guidance.
The best place to start is to know the symptoms of a medical emergency.
Also, when it comes to COVID-19, understanding which ER services are available for patients with symptoms – and how to recognize serious ones – could save patients money and a trip to the emergency room.
When should patients go to the Emergency Department (ED)?
Seek help immediately for medical emergencies such as strokes and heart attacks. The more quickly a patient receives care, the more likely the patient has for a positive outcome.
Avoiding trips the the emergency department helps hospitals ensure faster treatment for those most in need of emergency care.
Some symptoms of a life-threatening emergency that require immediate attention include:
Uncontrolled bleeding; chest pain or heart attack symptoms; upper abdominal pain or pressure; fainting, sudden dizziness or weakness; changes in vision; difficulty speaking or slurred speech; confusion or changes in mental status; difficulty breathing, shortness of breath; any severe pain; severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea; and severe coughing or vomiting blood.
For those considering going to the hospital for COVID-19, WHS recommends reviewing symptoms first before deciding if a visit an urgent care or follow up with a primary care provider is a better course of action.
Those with a positive COVID-19 test and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, don’t necessarily need to go to an emergency department, WHS advised. Most people who have COVID-19 and experience mild to moderate symptoms can fully recover from home.
But for patients who experience more serious symptoms, some examples of COVID-19 symptoms that do require treatment at a hospital are trouble breathing or catching of breath; lips and/or face turning blue; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or can’t be woken up.
Seek emergency medical care if this is the case, WHS officials advised.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 symptoms, should call their doctor’s office.
Should patients go to the Emergency Department for a COVID-19 test?
No.
Those only looking to get a COVID-19 test, and show no other signs of emergency care, should schedule a test at another location.
To find a testing site, visit https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html.
Those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, or who are asymptomatic and want to be tested, should contact their primary care provider to discuss testing options.
WHS said it provides testing on an-appointment only basis and patients must have a prescription from your health care provider.
Testing for COVID-19 in one of the WHS emergency departments is reserved for patients with serious symptoms, or that are to be admitted into the hospital or others as determined by the ED staff.
Also, monoclonal antibody treatment, an infusion therapy that treats mild to moderate COVID-19, is available at WHS but not through its emergency departments.
Meanwhile, urgent care centers can offer immediate care for many conditions. Common conditions treated at urgent care centers include: cold and flu symptoms; cuts requiring stitches; insect bite; mild fevers; minor burns; pink eye; rashes; and sprains and strains.
It’s important patients follow up with their primary care doctor for a yearly exam and in-between, as needed.
Despite crowded departments and other pandemic-related challenges, hospitals are still safe places to come to for care, said WHS. There are a number of measures that the health system has in place to keep patients safe.
For additional guidance on when to visit there ER and other health care providers, visit whs.org.