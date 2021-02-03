Minutes after Washington Health System launched an online site Monday allowing people in phase 1A to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the website crashed.
The vaccination registration request form became available online at 8 a.m., and within the first 24 hours, WHS received more than 13,000 requests for vaccine appointments.
WHS President and CEO Brook Ward said in a video released before the registration page launched that hospital administrators believed it was likely the system would go down as people rushed to the site.
“We’re fully expecting the website to crash. We’ve been talking to other hospitals, other health-care providers who have set this up and they’re all experiencing that,” said Ward.
WHS is asking people to be patient as the health system works to confirm applicants fall within phase 1A and then schedule them, based on delivery of doses.
“Our team is doing our best to get as many people in our area vaccinated as quickly as possible, but we can only move as quickly as the vaccine supply allows us to,” said spokesperson Stephanie Wagoner.
Many areas in Pennsylvania continue to struggle with a shortage of vaccines, as far more people are eligible for vaccination than there are doses available.
Ward said about 80,000 Washington County residents and about 10,000 Greene County residents are eligible for the COVID vaccine under phase 1A, which includes people over the age of 65 and those under 65 with underlying health issues.
WHS currently provides the largest quantity of COVID-19 vaccines in Washington and Greene counties.
Ward asked people not to contact the hospital. A confirmation email will be sent once a vaccine request is approved.
The health system is opening three large vaccination sites this month. On Feb. 18, a clinic will open at Washington Crown Center mall; on Feb. 22, a site will open at Peters Township Community Recreation Center in Venetia; and on Feb. 15, the WHS Greene vaccination site will be moved to the hospital’s Wellness Center entrance.