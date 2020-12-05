Washington Health System president and CEO Brook Ward said in a video Friday the number of people who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday could further worsen the region’s fast-growing number of COVID-19 cases.
He also expressed concern about the shortage of reagents needed to complete COVID-19 tests.
“The COVID-related number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been going up across the country, within the commonwealth, and locally, as well,” said Ward, noting the positivity rate in the area – which hovered between 2 to 2 1/2% between March through September – jumped to 11% through October before soaring to 25% through November.
Which means, Ward said, “One in four people who is walking around is positive now. That, of course, increases the number of people who need (emergency department care) and hospitalization.”
According to the Transportation Security Administration, about 1.2 million people flew over Thanksgiving weekend. Many more gathered with extended family and friends, “which could make the situation worse in the month of December,” said Ward.
Ward said the health system has the capacity to treat patients. As of Friday morning, 120 of the 260 adult acute care beds at Washington Hospital were still available. At WHS Greene, 13 of the 23 beds were available.
About 16% of those patients were hospitalized with coronavirus.
The bad news, Ward said, is the number of COVID-19 patients is rapidly increasing.
From March through the end of September, WHS averaged three or four COVID-19 patients a day.
In September, the daily number of COVID-19 patients increased to 20 patients a day. In November, WHS averaged much more than 40 patients each day.
“And I’m getting concerned about what happens when it goes over 50, 60 and 70,” said Ward.
He said the health system has contingency plans to expand the number of beds and ventilators if it it becomes necessary.
But, Ward said, staffing and lab supplies are issues WHS is encountering.
Like hospitals across the country, WHS staffs for a normal volume of patients.
“Back in the day, there were extra people (on staff) so if there was a bus accident, there were extra people there to take care of it,” said Ward. “But what’s been happening in the country now is, we’ve had a bus accident that started in March and is still going. And so it’s a struggle, particularly as these numbers go up, to try and care for these people because there’s not extra nurses just sitting around waiting for work to do.”
As a result, WHS might have to cancel elective surgeries so doctors and nurses can concentrate on COVID-19 cases.
“That’s a dilemma we could be facing soon,” he said
Additionally, WHS’ reagent supply for COVID-19 testing is no better now than it was in April. But the number of people who need a coronavirus test is increasing, and that’s a problem.
The health system doesn’t have enough reagent supplies to run tests in-house, so it has been sending tests to Quest Diagnostics. But the company is running out of reagents, too.
Around Thanksgiving, Quest sent hospitals a memo requesting they no longer send asymptomatic patient samples because it doesn’t have enough supplies to run the test.
Ward said the hospital is being forced to turn away some asymptomatic patients in order to prioritize testing for those who are sick.
Ward urged people to follow CDC and state Department of Health guidelines: wear a face mask, social distance, wash hands, avoid large crowds and avoid mass transit and travel.
“You need to be diligent. This thing is long from over,” he said.
Ward also encouraged those with COVID-19 symptoms, or those around someone with symptoms, to isolate or self-quarantine, and notify their health care physician.
The hospital imposed a no-visitor policy on Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of end of life and clergy visits. Additionally, pregnant women who are delivering can have one person stay with them.
Ward said WHS has received little information from the federal government regarding the impending vaccines, but is “preparing to house, distribute and administer vaccines when we get them.”
Ward also encouraged people to seek medical attention for other illnesses.
“Please don’t avoid other medical illnesses, diseases, or emergencies. In last six months people have put off serious health care issues because they were were worried about coming in and potentially being exposed to COVID, and that delay has actually caused them more harm,” said Ward. “Don’t put off needed care when we can take care of you in a safe environment.”