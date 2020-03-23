Washington County 9-1-1 reminds residents that to ensure everyone has access to critical emergency services, dial 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies only.
Please do not dial 9-1-1 for non-emergencies or to ask about the coronavirus. For more information regarding the coronavirus visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website at health.pa.gov or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).
To report a noncompliant business due to Gov. Tom Wolf's closure of non-life-sustaining businesses, depending on the jurisdiction and law enforcement coverage, individuals should contact the applicable local law enforcement agency's 10-digit nonemergency number or the nearest state police station.
