An employee of a Washington assisted living facility has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Presbyterian SeniorCare, the employee is a personal care aide at Southminster Place.
The employee, who is a personal care aide, has not been at work since April 1 and is self-quarantined at home, according to officials.
Presbyterian SeniorCare said no residents, patients or other employees at the Washington facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
“We send our concern and prayers for our team member. Our staff and frontline caregivers are heroes to all those we serve,” Paul Winkler, president, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network said in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, our entire staff has responded with compassion, care, and commitment to meeting the needs of one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations. We have been steadfast in taking aggressive screening protocols to minimize the risk associated with COVID-19 for our team members, residents, and patients, and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide the infection control measures and care needed to get through this pandemic.”
