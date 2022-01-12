The Washington School Board on Monday approved updates to the school district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan
The new guidelines, which are based on the most current information and recommendations from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, include:
n For a person who has tested positive for COVID-19: An individual with a positive COVID test must quarantine for a minimum of seven days. After seven days, if a person’s symptoms have dramatically improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication, they may return to school. They will be required to wear a well-fitting mask at least through their 10th day. If symptoms persist after day seven, they should remain at home until the symptoms subside.
n For a person who has had close contact or exposure to a COVID-positive person: The person must quarantine for at least five days. If the person has no symptoms after day five, they may return to school and will be required to wear a well-fitting mask. The person should continue to monitor for symptoms until the 10th day.
n For a person who is in a household with a COVID-positive person: Everyone living in a household with a person who has tested positive for COVID must quarantine for at least seven days. If the person has no symptoms after the seventh day, they may return to school and must wear a well-fitting mask. The person should continue to monitor for symptoms until day 18.
Interim Superintendent George Lammay said that the changes should “benefit the students by keeping them in school with less quarantine time. We still recommend vaccinations for all students and staff to lessen the spread of the virus.”
Any parent questions about the revised guidelines should contact their school’s principals for clarification.
Washington Park Elementary School remains closed on Wednesday and students will have remote learning due to COVID-19 cases. Regular in-person classes are scheduled to resume Thursday.