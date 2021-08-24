Masks will be required for students in Washington School District when school begins Aug. 30, the district announced Monday.
The school board voted 7-2 Monday afternoon to require students at all grade levels to wear masks indoors until at least Sept. 20, when the board will revisit the policy at its next voting meeting.
Students will not be required to be masked for outdoor activities or at Wash High Stadium.
The board held a special Zoom meeting at noon to approve some final staff changes, and to address the issue of face masks, as COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Washington County and across the region.
The district’s original health and safety plan for the school year, which called for optional masking, was submitted to the state earlier in the summer before the number of cases of COVID-19 began increasing again.
Washington County remains in the high level of community transmission.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear face masks in areas of substantial or high spread, regardless of vaccination status.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends children wear face masks, and late last week a group of doctors in Washington County urged school districts to implement mask policies.
Several teachers and board members on the Zoom call expressed their concerns about the safety of students and staff, and urged the board to vote for the mandatory masks, while two parents expressed their discontent, urging the district to allow parents to decide whether or not their children should wear masks.
The school district said the revised policy goes into effect immediately.
Visitors who enter all school district buildings will be advised that masks are required.