The first day of school for Washington School District students is Aug. 20, and registration is open for kindergarten students and new students.
To register, call district Registrar Mindy Stewart at 724-223-5013, or email stewartm@prexie.us to set up an appointment for Mondays through Thursdays.
To enroll, parents are required to bring three proofs of residency, immunizations, and each child’s birth certificate. To register for the 2020-21 school year, kindergarten students must have turned 5 before June 1, 2020.
Additionally, families have until Aug. 7 to decide which of the two models of education their children will select: hybrid, where students are split into two groups and receive two days of in-school instruction and three days of online instruction, or full-time online in the Prexie Cyber Academy.
Special education students – any student with an IEP, not including speech only or gifted – will receive four days per week of in-school instruction. Students attending any district life-skills class will have the chance to attend school for five days as supported in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and aligned with district best practices under FAPE.
Both online and Special Education will be addressed in upcoming Zoom meetings.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Cyber Coordinator Denise Bird will discuss how the full-time Prexie Cyber Academy works. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Director of Special Education Carla Herrnberger will meet with families on Zoom or from the high school’s Media Center if parents choose to attend in person.
“This is a unique situation – living with a pandemic, but we will continue to do all we can to keep our students safe, healthy, and educated in all ways,” said Superintendent James Konrad.
Zoom information for both meetings will be available on the district’s website.
