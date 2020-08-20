Washington & Jefferson College was among a dozen regional colleges and universities to receive grant money from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to help schools reopen safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and to expand their online learning programs.
The foundation allocated $12.5 million to the schools, with a cap of $250,000 per school.
Said Sam Reiman, director of the foundation, “The foundation has partnered with each of these schools on projects over the years. And we want to be there for them now, at this critical hour, as they navigate the complex logistics of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to help them to reopen safely this fall, in whatever manner they judge best – in-person, online or both – to restart those academic and economic engines as fully as safely possible.”
Reiman said the foundation is focused on both the importance of higher education to students and the powerful economic impact of colleges and universities on local businesses, especially in more remote communities.
“We want to do everything we can to keep those colleges running,” said Reiman.
Reiman said the grants are designed to be flexible. The funding can be used for COVID-19 testing expenses, personal protective equipment, health-care costs, technology costs necessary for enhanced virtual learning, or financial aid for the many students experiencing extraordinary need.
The grant money can’t be used for overhead expenses, and each grant is contingent on a dollar-for-dollar match by each school.
Grants of $210,000 were awarded to: Washington & Jefferson College, Allegheny College, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Duquesne University, Grove City College, Robert Morris University, Susquehanna University, and Westminster College.
The Community College of Allegheny County received a $150,000 grant.
At the onset of the pandemic, the foundation awarded emergency operating support grants to St. Vincent College, Seton Hill University, and the Westmoreland County Community College.
In all, the Richard King Mellon Foundation allocated $25 million to COVID-19 relief and mitigation efforts.
