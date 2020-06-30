Washington Health System is sending a big thank you to Washington and Greene County residents and the community for the support they are showing the hospitals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
WHS teamed up with Devon Johnson, lead vocalist for the Pittsburgh-based country band Ruff Creek and local multimedia company Savvy Fresh to say thank you and create a musical tribute to the community.
The song, called “Peace to You,” was written by Pittsburgh native songwriter Dave Pahanish, and sung by Johnson. The video also includes photos and video clips of WHS staff members thanking the community for their support throughout the pandemic.
“In a time of such uneasiness, it’s an honor to take part in a project to thank those who risk their lives every day,” said Johnson.
WHS received hundreds of donations including meals, snacks, clothing, monetary donations as well as written messages of support throughout the early months of the pandemic.
“I could not be more proud to be a part of the Washington Health System, but I also couldn’t be more proud to live in Southwestern Pennsylvania, surrounded by such generous people,” said Sara Schumacher, executive director of Washington Health System Foundation. “We have truly come together as a community to support one another.”
The video is the first of a series of thank you messages from WHS team members that will be shared over the next several weeks.
To watch the video, which was release June 26, visit facebook.com/washingtonhealthsystem or https://youtu.be/Uim-bAQtAs0.
