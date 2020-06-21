Washington County saw six new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total to 168 since data began being collected in March. Greene County had five new cases since Friday, for a total case count of 35.
In Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 36 new cases and one additional death, for a total of 2,175 cases and 179 virus fatalities.
State health department figures released Sunday afternoon showed an additional 968 cases being recorded since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 81,730. The virus killed an additional four people statewide, bringing that total to 6,423. Six of those occurred in Washington County while Greene County continues to have no COVID-19 fatalities.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release issued Sunday.
“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system.”
As a reminder, mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting positive effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, the Health Department said.
