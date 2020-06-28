Washington County saw its number of new COVID-19 cases rise again as 14 more were reported, according to statistics released Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The new cases bring the total for Washington County to 211 since data began being collected in March.
Greene County had four new cases for a total case count of 39, and Fayette County gained five new cases for a total of 111.
In Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 96 new cases but no additional deaths, for a total of 2,568 cases and 183 virus fatalities.
State health department figures released Sunday afternoon showed an additional 505 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,496. Approximately 6,484 of the total cases are health care workers.
The virus killed an additional three people statewide, bringing that total deaths to 6,606. Six of those occurred in Washington County while Greene County continues to have no COVID-19 fatalities.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release issued Sunday. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
