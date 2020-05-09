Local government leaders welcomed Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision Friday to move Washington County into the yellow phase of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The move becomes effective May 15.
Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-46th District) said she is glad coronavirus restrictions will be eased, but said it was overdue.
Bartolotta believes Washington County should have been among the first counties in the commonwealth that Wolf chose to loosen restrictions. In his first announcement, on May 1, Wolf named 24 counties that could ease restrictions starting May 8.
“I’m very glad that he’s finally listening ... but I think Greene and Washington counties should be green already,” said Bartolotta. “We have some of the lowest numbers of cases in the commonwealth. I hope we move very quickly from this point. There are some businesses across the commonwealth that should never have been closed. We would have alleviated the tsunami of unemployment claims we’re now dealing with. The damage has been done, for millions of people across Pennsylvania.”
Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said in a statement the yellow designation is only the first step toward getting the county’s businesses and economy back.
“In our region the numbers (of COVID-19) remain low, and we need to focus our attention on bringing back our economy,” Sherman said in a statement Friday. “We have to act swiftly towards a green designation, or our small businesses throughout the Mon Valley, Canonsburg, and the entire county may close permanently.”
Commissioner Larry Maggi also said he is hopeful the county can move into the green phase soon.
“I’m glad we’re finally on the move upward. It’s been a long haul. We need to get people back to work, and this is the first step in that direction,” said Maggi. “What we have done so far in our county has worked and kept the numbers down. If we keep doing that, I think we can move to the green (phase) more quickly.”
Moving from red to yellow means:
- The governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted;
- Child-care centers can reopen, as long as they observe social distancing and cleaning guidance;
- People can gather with as many as 25 others;
- Some non-life-sustaining businesses can also reopen, but will have to limit the number of people inside to half capacity;
- Customers and employees must wear masks;
- Hair and nail salons, gyms, spas, theaters, and casinos will remain closed;
- Schools will remain closed for in-person instruction;
- Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carryout and delivery.
All businesses must follow Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines for social distancing and cleaning, and they must monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.
No visitors will be allowed in any nursing home or other personal care facility in the yellow zone because of the continued severe risk of spreading the virus.
Sherman expressed frustration that businesses such as pet grooming and hair and nail salons remain closed.
“If a veterinarian can provide curbside service, why not a pet groomer?” he asked.
Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) was angered Beaver County was not among the counties given permission to move to the yellow phase.
“Beaver County should be in yellow. Outside of one nursing facility that is overseen by the Department of Health, we have well under 200 cases. Our small businesses are suffering, our workers are not getting paid, and our hospital system is nearing financial ruin,” Kail said in a press release.
Kail, along with Reps. Jim Marshall (R-Beaver/Butler) and Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) sent a letter to Dr. Rachel Levine, DOH secretary, expressing concern with the DOH’s handling of the Brighton Rehabilitation, a nursing home where more than 60 people have died.
Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Executive, said he is delighted with Wolf’s decision to move the county into the yellow phase.
“This decision is a reflection of the great work that the residents of Allegheny County and our neighboring counties have done following the advice of our medical experts,” said Fitzgerald. “This is also good news for so many in our community who have been impacted economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re thrilled for the businesses and residents who will return to work, but also recognize that there are many more that will still be without.”
