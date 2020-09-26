Washington County logged one additional death attributed to COVID-19 Saturday.
In addition to the new death, the county reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic in March to 1,328, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Fayette County added six new cases, bringing its six-month total to 794. Greene County logged one additional case, bringing its total to 184.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases with one additional death. Since March, the county has had 12,101 cases and 355 deaths.
Across Pennsylvania, 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.
In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 at 973 facilities in 61 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 5,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Since the start of the pandemic, Washington County has had 13 facilities with cases; there have been 78 residents with COVID-19, 18 staff members and 10 deaths.
"We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low."
