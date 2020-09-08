Washington County saw an increase of 25 coronavirus cases over the Labor Day weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday there are now 1,142 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, which was up from the 1,117 cases that were recorded as of Friday.
Greene County saw an increase of five cases over the weekend, as 150 were reported as of Monday, the health department said in a news release.
Washington County’s death total remained at 28 over the weekend, while Greene County remained at one fatality.
Allegheny County’s total coronavirus cases rose to 10,810, with 327 deaths, an increase of three since Friday, the health department said.
State health department officials said Westmoreland County now has 1,897 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths, while Fayette County has 715 cases and six deaths.
There were 547 additional cases reported statewide Monday to bring Pennsylvania’s total number of cases to 139,863 and 7,780 deaths, the health department said.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
“We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community,” she said. “Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
There are have been 1,608,378 patients statewide who have tested negative for the coronavirus, the health department said.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.