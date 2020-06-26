Washington County’s COVID-19 case count inched up to 184 as eight new cases of the disease were reported Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Greene County remained at 35 cases, where it has been for days, while Allegheny County logged 37 additional cases, bringing its total to 2,284.
The state health department also announced that 39 additional deaths are being attributed to the deadly pathogen. There have been 6,557 deaths in the commonwealth due to the coronavirus.
Cases have been skyrocketing in Sun Belt states like Florida and Arizona, and Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, said the state “has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively, using a careful, measured approach.”
Levine emphasized that wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distancing were critically important to keep infection rates down.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.