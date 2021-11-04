As of Tuesday, an additional 181 people in Pennsylvania died from COVID-19, including two from Washington County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 400.
The Washington County COVID-19 case number is 26,080, while Greene County topped 5,000 COVID-19 cases and has recorded 57 deaths.
Fayette County has reported 18,158 COVID cases and recorded 417 deaths, including two in recent days.
Across Pennsylvania, 31,711 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
Cases have decreased in recent weeks, but community spread remains high in all three counties.
Across the state, the total number of infections has risen to 1,575,184. The number of hospitalized individuals stands at 2,613, and of those, 624 are in the intensive care unit.
The DOH says 72% eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.