COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Washington County added 170 new COVID-19 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 25,000, with 24,995 cases recorded.

According to the state Department of Health, no deaths were reported in Washington County – for the first time in several days – and the total number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 382.

Fayette County added 32 new cases and recorded two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 394 deaths.

In Greene County, there were an additional 11 cases and no deaths. The death toll stands at 53.

Pennsylvania saw 4,998 new COVID-19 cases and 94 additional deaths. Currently, there are 2,020 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 668 of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

The DOH said 71% of Pennsylvanians who are eligible are fully vaccinated.

