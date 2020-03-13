Editor's note: Check back for details in this developing story.
The first presumptive case of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been reported in Washington County, according to Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.
The patient, a Washington County resident, went to a physician's office after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the commissioner said Friday afternoon.
She does not know which hospital the patient was admitted to, but both Washington and Mon Valley hospitals said early Friday evening that they had no presumptive or confirmed cases at their hospitals.
Irey Vaughan was scheduled to meet at around 7 p.m. with the Washington County Public Safety director and her chief of staff to determine the county's next course of action.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners has not yet declared a state of emergency; however, neighboring Allegheny and Fayette counties both declared emergencies Friday afternoon.
Irey Vaughan said she did not have any additional information about the patient.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported progress Friday in the ability to test those with symptoms of coronavirus in efforts to slow the spread of the contagious illness.
Some hospitals now have the ability to test for the virus in-house as the number of cases climbed to 33 Friday, all of which were in southeastern Pennsylvania, state Health Department Secretary Rachel L. Levine said.
"The capacity to test has come a long way in two weeks. We've relaxed some of the criteria," Levine said during an afternoon briefing on the pandemic.
Levine urged those with symptoms of the virus – a cough, temperature above 100 degrees and shortness of breath – to call their primary care physician. Those without a physician should call a hospital emergency room to give its workers time to prepare for their arrival.
She said a physician can order a test at a commercial laboratory without going through the state. All medical insurances will pay the cost of the test, she said.
There also was no backlog of tests in Pennsylvania, Levine said.
"This is really a rapidly changing situation," she said.
More than 300 people in Pennsylvania had been tested for the virus by early Friday afternoon. The number of tests that proved negative stood at 140. There were 130 tests either on their way to a lab or being processed at a lab, Levine said.
She continued to recommend frequent hand washing as a way to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"Please stay calm," Levine said.
