Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Washington County, with the total number of cases in the county now at 187, according to numbers released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Greene County stayed at 35 cases. However, Allegheny County saw a spike of 61 additional cases, the second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. The county has seen 379 hospitalizations caused by the deadly pathogen since March, and 183 deaths. The total case count in Allegheny County is 2,382.
Across Pennsylvania, 600 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the statewide total to 84,370. There have also been 22 additional deaths, bringing that total to 6,579.
On Friday, 12 more counties in Pennsylvania moved into the green phase of reopening, and Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Lebanon County, the last county remaining in the yellow phase, will go green next Friday.
Lebanon County is sandwiched between Reading and Hershey.
“We will soon have all of our counties in green,” Wolf said. “A milestone worth a cautious celebration of the hard work and collaborative spirit of Pennsylvanians. But we must remember that the restrictions that remain in the green phase will help us to continue to enjoy the freedoms this phase allows for.”
