Washington County added 20 additional cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, bringing its total to 1,086 cases since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were recorded in the county.
Greene County’s numbers were unchanged, remaining at 140 cases. Fayette County added five more cases, bringing its total since March to 699.
Allegheny County has seen its numbers go up and down in recent days, and on Wednesday 68 new cases were reported in the county, with nine new deaths. Across Pennsylvania, there were 816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,611. There were 21 additional deaths statewide. There were 164,110 tests administered in Pennsylvania between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, with 4,760 positive cases.
In a Wednesday afternoon briefing, both Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Debra Bogen, the director of the county’s health department, said they are participating in a vaccine trial, with Bogen saying, “I want to be part of the solution.”
Fitzgerald also noted that Allegheny County’s daily COVID-19 numbers have been “much better than what we were seeing a month-and-a-half to two months ago.” He pointed out, however, there was the potential the numbers could spike again with college and university students returning to the county. Both Bogen and Fitzgerald said they were concerned that case numbers could go up following the Labor Day weekend.
“I do worry,” Bogen said. “I think that’s part of my job. Our last surge happened on the Fourth of July. We’re hoping not to see the same on the Labor Day weekend.”
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.