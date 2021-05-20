Music fans have long awaited the return of live musical performances, which were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next two Thursdays, Washington High School’s bands will provide free concerts, feeding the souls of those who have missed live events.
On May 20, the high school Symphonic Band, steel drum band, and Choralaires, under the direction of band director Stephen Cherry and choral diretor Patrick McGill, will perform.
The following week, on May 27, the junior high bands and chorus, along with the district’s jazz band, will perform.
Both the May 20 and 27 performances begin at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
The concerts are the first live concerts to be performed by the school district’s bands and chorus since March 2020.