Washington & Jefferson College on Wednesday said 26 students have been asked to return home for violating its COVID-19 safety guidelines since classes began Aug. 24.
The college did not reveal what rules were broken to take the actions, its spokeswoman said. They were not suspended from the college in Washington, but told to resume their coursework remotely.
Resident students had signed a safety pledge to follow the school's COVID-19 guidelines.
The rules include completing daily screenings before attending class or work; refraining from hosting guests who are not on campus; and limiting travel away from campus to essential reasons, including internships and work.
Students also completed a 10-day quarantine when they returned to campus.
The announcement came as the number of novel coronavirus cases began to climb again in Pennsylvania. The state Health Department reported 931 new cases of the virus Wednesday and 14 new deaths, nine of which involved residents of Allegheny County.
Allegheny's health Director Debra Bogen said that county expects cases to climb next week with 85,000 college students returning to Pittsburgh.
Bogen also said a free COVID-19 testing site will be opening Tuesday in McKeesport over concerns there isn't adequate testing in the Mon Valley. The details on registering for the tests will be available Friday. The tests at 455 Industry Road will not be limited to residents of Allegheny, and the results will be known within 48 hours, Bogen said.
Meanwhile, Fayette County recorded a new COVID-19 death Wednesday, taking the death toll there to seven. The county also added eight new cases of the virus to its total of 722 since March.
Washington County's case count grew by six to 1,156. Greene County added two to its total of 152, state Health Department data indicates.
