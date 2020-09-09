Washington & Jefferson College on Wednesday said 26 students have been dismissed from campus since classes began on Aug. 24 for violating the college's COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The students have been asked to return home to continue their learning remotely. They were not suspended from the college in Washington.
Before classes resumed, resident students signed a Pledge to Promote Safety, an agreement that they would follow the school's guidelines for safety.
Rules include completing daily screenings before attending class or work; refraining from hosting guests who are not on campus; and limiting travel away from campus to essential travel, including internships and work.
Students also completed a 10-day quarantine when they returned to campus.
No other details were released from W&J.
The announcement came as the number of novel coronavirus cases began to climb again in Pennsylvania. The state Health Department reported 931 new cases of the virus Wednesday and 14 new deaths, nine of which involved residents of Allegheny County.
Fayette County recorded a new COVID-19 death Wednesday taking the death toll there to seven. The county also added eight new cases of the virus to its total of 722 since March.
Washington County's case-count grew by six to 1,156. Greene County added two to its total of 152, state Health Department data indicates.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.