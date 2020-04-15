Vitalant, formerly Central Blood Bank, is launching a pilot program with Allegheny Health Network and UPMC to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19 with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the disease.
Called “convalescent plasma,” the plasma contains antibodies that could be helpful in fighting the infection in another person who contracts COVID-19.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, hospitals around the world have begun testing convalescent plasma as a potential treatment. Currently, there are no vaccines or treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new.
Trials for a vaccine are underway, but one likely won’t be approved for several months.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.” It’s currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients.
Both AHN and UPMC have obtained FDA clearance to use convalescent plasma for patients battling COVID-19. The program is looking for people who have recovered and who have been symptom-free for at least 21 days to donate blood for the treatment. Participants must have tested positive for COVID-19 previously but are negative now.
Once donor eligibility has been confirmed, Vitalant will work with AHN and UPMC to collect and process the plasma. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website, or directly email UPMC or AHN for information on being tested to ensure they are COVID-negative.
Donors will not be able to donate without a test demonstrating they are currently COVID-negative.
Plasma has previously been used to fight SARS, MERS and H1N1, according to the FDA.
Said Dr. Darrell Triulzi, Professor of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh, Director of the Division of Transfusion Medicine, and Medical Director of Vitalant Clinical Services, “With the help of the FDA, convalescent plasma represents one of the initial available therapies to patient’s with COVID-19 infection. The rapid mobilization of the physicians caring for the patients, the hospital laboratories, and the region’s blood provider Vitalant to create a convalescent plasma program is historically unparalleled and has positioned our community to be among the first to offer this therapy.”
Dr. Tom Walsh, infectious disease specialist and medical director at AHN Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, said convalescent plasma is a promising investigational treatment.
For more information and to schedule a donation, visit or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
