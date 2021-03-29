The spike continues, as positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise across across the state during the weekend.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reported 7,178 new cases through noon Sunday, raising the Keystone State’s 13-month pandemic total to 1,012,345. Another 48 deaths were recorded, pushing the toll to 25,001.
Allegheny County reported 711 new cases over the weekend, a level similar to the January peak. Four deaths were recorded, raising the county figure to 1,801.
Washington County, according to the Health Department, had 91 more cases with one death, lifting its respective figures to 14,876 and 274. Greene had 14 new positives with no fatalities, giving the county a cumulative 2,820 cases and 37 deaths.
There were 35 new cases with no deaths in Fayette, which now has 11,108 positives and 286 deaths. Westmoreland had 156 more infections and one fatality, raising its totals to 28,816 and 703.
A total of 65,929 Washington Countians have received a partial or full vaccine, the department said, with slightly more than half being fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus has claimed more than 549,000 U.S. lives.