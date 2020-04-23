The Common Ground Teen Center is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virtual teen center is keeping youth connected through several activities, including a Virtual Grand March.
Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski, director of the teen center, said Zoom meetings are held daily at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The afternoon meetings are social, while the evening meetings have themes: Mondays are Dungeons & Dragons nights; Tuesdays feature speakers, including teachers and peer education alumni (one who recently completed her goal to visit all seven continents before she turned 30); Wednesdays are peer educator meetings; Thursdays are exercise classes; and Fridays are movie nights.
On April 29, the teen center will host its first Virtual Art Night at 7 p.m. Teens are submitting original art, photography, fiction, nonfiction and poetry to Podgurski. The youths will read their written word and art will be displayed on a PowerPoint.
Winners of the center’s Women’s History Month essay contest will read their essays.
On May 6, the teen center’s peer educators will teach a class on Corona Connections on Zoom at 7 p.m. The class focuses on surviving the pandemic.
On May 13, the center will host a Virtual Grand March. High school seniors whose graduation plans have been interrupted are sending Podgurski their photos – prom outfits, senior pictures, and other photos for the March, which will be held at 7 p.m.
On June 3, the center is holding a Celebrate Life Night. Teens are asked to submit Celebrate Life videos for a video contest. The videos will be shown in the evening.
A virtual graduation party is in the works.
People can get additional information on the events and get Zoom links by emailing Podgurski at podmj@healthyteens.com.
