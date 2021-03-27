Veterans’ service organizations have struggled socially and financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before the novel coronavirus reached the United States in February 2020, many posts – places where veterans gather for camaraderie and people have long celebrated milestone events – were struggling.
But during the pandemic, the posts had to shut their doors, and it’s left members wondering how they will be able to carry out the nonprofit organizations’ duties and programs.
The posts offer camaraderie and an opportunity to help other veterans in need. Members raise funds, educate the public, honor the fallen, and organize events and activities for the community. The organizations also serve a key role advocating for veterans’ benefits.
“When we closed down, we lost probably 65 to 75% of our income,” said Michele Deems, commander of American Legion District 25 and co-adjutant for Waynesburg American Legion. “So many of the posts have relied on the small games of chance for income to continue supporting their activities, pay utilities, pay the bills, and I have a real fear there are some posts that will close permanently and a lot of posts that won’t be able to open for regular hours of operation for a long time, until they get back on their feet. I can see this impacting us for years to come.”
Robert Doria, commander of American Legion Post 51, noted the wide range of community outreaches and activities the 41 posts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties host or participate in that have been impacted by COVID, including high school oratorical contests, leadership programs (Boys and Girls State and State Police Youth Week), American Legion baseball teams, and Americanism Day.
“Revenue is down because we can’t hold fundraisers in this environment, so we don’t have the resources we need to support our programs,” said Doria.
The closure of some halls and clubs also means vets dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma have lost an important safe space amid an isolating pandemic, Deems said.
“The posts are a beacon for veterans, a place to connect with other veterans, and when they’re not open, they have to look for assistance and guidance from elsewhere,” said Deems.
Most of the veterans organizations’ members are older adults, and have avoided going out during the pandemic.
So the posts have held “buddy checks,” calling members to see how they’re doing and if they need any help.
“That’s one of the most crucial things. We’re brothers and sisters in arms, we’ve served our country, and we need to make sure our brothers and sister are safe and sound,” said Deems.
Ray Paris, adjutant for American Legion Post 590 in Republic, worries that younger veterans are not joining in great enough numbers for sustainability.
“We’re experiencing what other posts have endured,” said Paris, noting membership declined by nine this past year. “Most of our members are quite elderly, and the younger guys just aren’t joining. It’s not like it was years ago, and the commitment and dedication to the posts are gone. We’re struggling to get new members and we’re struggling to keep our doors open. It’s challenging. COVID hasn’t helped.”
Frank Gray, commander of American Legion Post 762 in Connellsville, said COVID “hammered us to pieces.”
The post turned to offering take-out food in order to generate some income to pay its bills.
“We were working our way through a difficult period, and then COVID hit and threw everything into reverse,” said Gray, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December and is slated to get the vaccine this month. “We’re going to have to get creative and expand our membership if we want this organization to survive during this time.”
Deems recalled how one of the regular post members, who has since passed away, stopped by each Sunday at 10 a.m.
“He’d walk in and say, ‘Church can commence. He’d drink a couple Cokes, play board games, and say, ‘That’s the end of church, folks, see you next week,’” said Deems. “This place is important to a lot of veterans. A lot of them have made it their home.”