Two Washington County restaurants were among the 33 Pennsylvania restaurants ordered to close after violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s temporary order prohibiting dine-in restaurant service.
Gov. Wolf’s most recent order banned in-person dining and alcohol sales from Dec. 12 until Jan. 4, as part of the commonwealth’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ye Old Kopper Kettle in Washington and Harrington’s in McDonald were ordered to close for failing to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions order.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it has ordered the restaurants to close for allowing indoor dining.
Meanwhile, the Allegheny Health Department ordered the closing of Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park for defying the state order banning indoor dining, said its Director Debra Bogen.
Last week, the Department of Agriculture conducted 381 restaurant inspections, including 50 where COVID-19 specific complaints were made.
Since issuing the closings, the state Department of Health has begun to seek an injunction through the Attorney General’s office against 22 restaurants that continued to offer dine-in services even after receiving the Bureau’s closure order.
The injunction calls for the restaurants to close immediately and asks for compensatory damages for costs of enforcing the temporary order and punitive damages for willful violation of the order.
Complaints about noncompliance for COVID-19 mitigation, and general food safety complaints or concerns, can be made online.