It was news no pet owner wanted to hear: two house cats became the first two domestic animals in the United States to test positive for SARS-Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, the four cases were all in felines in New York state: a tiger April 4, a lion April 15, and two pet house cats, both identified Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The big cats live at the Bronx Zoo and the domestic pets live in different parts of New York state, according to a news release posted on the CDC website.
Locally, Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital received two inquiries about cats and COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to Dr. Laurel S. Marshall.
The hospital had also received an email about a test available for animals, but it came with three caveats:
- the pet is living with a human who has tested positive for COVID-19;
- testing has ruled out more common infectious diseases;
- and cats and ferrets that meet the other criteria are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus.
The email did not mention dogs, she said.
“It doesn’t appear that cats can spread it to humans,” Marshall said, noting the University of Washington is studying the novel coronavirus and pets.
Although the contagion causing the pandemic is new to humans, both humans and animals can contract other forms of coronavirus, which includes a large “family” of diseases that have been present for a long time.
The common coronavirus in dogs usually causes diarrhea, Marshall said, cautioning people not to confuse it with the pandemic illness.
Canine coronavirus, known as CCV, was identified in 1971, and there is a vaccine available to protect dogs, but it won’t protect humans from the pandemic.
“They’re different strains of coronavirus,” Marshall said. “This is not the coronavirus we’re worried about now. This is not COVID-19.”
Both pet cats diagnosed in New York this week had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 in animals as fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, lethargy, sneezing, nasal discharge, vomiting and diarrhea.
At this time, the CDC is not recommending routine testing of animals, deferring to state animal health and public health officials to take the lead in determining whether animals should be tested for the disease.
In the New York cases announced this week, a veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs. No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19.
The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home.
Samples from the second cat were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the cat tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat showed signs. Another cat in the household has shown no signs of illness.
Both cats tested presumptive positive for SARS-CoV-2 at a private veterinary laboratory, which then reported the results to state and federal officials.
Testing that confirmed the private lab’s results was conducted at National Veterinary Services Laboratories and included collection of additional samples.
Public health officials are still learning about SARS-CoV-2, but there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States.
Until more is known about transmission of the disease, the CDC recommends not letting pets interact with people or other animals outside the household; keeping cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people; walking dogs on a leash, maintaining at least six feet from other people and animals; and avoiding dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.
Humans who are sick with COVID-19, either through suspected or confirmed by a test, should restrict contact with your pets and other animals.
When possible, have another member of the household care for pets.
If a sick person must care for or be around animals, he or she should wear a cloth face covering and wash hands before and after interacting with them.
A person who has COVID-19 and a sick pet should not take the pet to the veterinary clinic.
The CDC recommends calling the veterinarian to let the office know of the human’s illness. Some veterinarians may offer telemedicine consultations or other plans for seeing sick pets. The veterinarian can evaluate the pet and determine the next steps for the pet’s treatment and care.
Testing of animals does not reduce the availability of tests for humans, according to the CDC.
