Some fifth-graders and high school students in Trinity Area School District viewed pornographic and racially inappropriate images and comments while they were taking part in an online class on Wednesday morning.
The school district notified parents that there was an apparent security breach in a fifth-grade cyber classroom at Trinity West and two virtual classrooms at the high school.
Teachers ended the Zoom sessions and collected evidence that has been shared with police and administrators.
“The ‘hacker’ got into the virtual classroom and was able to introduce offensive racial and other inappropriate comments. There is a report of an alleged pornographic image as well,” Dr. Michael Lucas, superintendent, wrote in a letter to parents.
Police are investigating, and the school district “will prosecute those found to be responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” Lucas said.
Several parents posted about the incidents on a learning co-op page on Facebook.
One mother reported that her ninth- and 10th-graders were online when porn, a KKK video and other inappropriate material popped up. Another parent said she was “livid” after a racial slur kept being repeated, and then a pornographic scene popped up. Parents reported that Nazi propaganda was broadcast.
The district notified Zoom and wants to know how the breach happened.
The district is temporarily suspending live instruction as it continues to investigate the security breach.
Beginning Thursday, teachers will post assignments, recordings and activities in Canvas for students who are working remotely.
School board member Jim Knapp called the videos that were aired “atrocious.”
“It’s disgusting. In today’s era, with the push for social justice and all that’s going on, this is awful,” said Knapp. “But when you are using that platform, and with people being able to hack in, they’re going to try to do it.”
Lucas urged parents to talk with their children about appropriate internet use.
“Make sure your child reports anything strange or unusual to you and their teachers immediately,” he wrote.
He asked anyone with information about the cyber hack to contact their building principal or the police.
“Students and parents should know that the local authorities and Trinity staff are tracking IP addresses to identify where messages or images originated. Everyone should be reminded that this is a serious crime,” said Lucas. “We are disappointed, but we will not give up. Our teachers have worked too hard to let the criminal actions of one or two stop us from safely teaching students remotely.”
