The Trinity Area School District says an individual who works at Trinity North and Trinity East elementary schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to families on Sunday, school officials said the two schools were cleaned and sanitized that day, and the person who tested positive will not return to the schools until he or she has completed quarantine.
According to school officials, initial contact tracing completed by the district and the state Department of Health showed there were only a few close staff contacts – individuals within six feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes.
“Currently, we have not identified any students that would be considered ‘close contacts’ with this staff member,” the letter stated.
If additional close contacts are identified, the DOH and/or the school district will contact those families.
If a second COVID-19 case is confirmed at Trinity North or Trinity East before Oct. 8, the school or schools would be closed for a period of time, as recommended by the DOH, and students would attend classes remotely.
“We are also relieved that all students were wearing masks throughout the exposure period,” Dr. Donald Snoke, assistant superintendent of schools, wrote in the letter. “This is the first such event our school district has experienced. It is very likely others will occur as we continue to provide a quality, in-person educational experience to our community’s children in the face of this global pandemic.”
He commended students and staff for following health guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing, and encouraged them to continue to take those precautions as the district moves ahead with bringing students back to school full time beginning Oct. 19.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.