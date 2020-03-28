This week, Southwestern Pennsylvanians packed trails and parks by the thousands.
With the coronavirus shutting down schools and businesses as well as recreational facilities including gyms and fitness centers, people flocked to county parks, the Montour Trail, the Great Allegheny Passage, and other spots.
Warm temperatures and sunny skies were ideal for walks, runs, bike rides and hikes.
“The parks, especially Mingo (Creek County Park), are packed with people, especially on the nice days we seem to be granted at least once a week,” said Lisa Cessna, Washington County Planning Director.
But those crowded parks and trails turn potentially dangerous when visitors are unable to follow proper social distancing, which calls for 6 feet of space between people to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the disease that causes COVID-19.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Cessna. “We’re encouraging people to get out and use the trails, but it defeats the whole social distancing concept if you’re congregating in packs. We want you to come, but we want you to use common sense, and we want to discourage people from congregating in large groups.”
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the gates, buildings, boat launches and restrooms at Mingo, Cross Creek and Ten Mile Creek parks, but the parks themselves, which include nature and bicycle trails, remain open.
Signs have been posted at county park entrances and throughout the park outlining guidelines for spending time there while being responsible about social distancing. Use of the playgrounds is discouraged, and swings have been removed from swing sets.
Visitors are reporting that Mingo Park has been as busy as they have ever seen it.
Brandi Miller of Bentleyville said she and her husband took their dog to Mingo for a walk Thursday but changed their minds when they saw the crowd.
“We didn’t even get out of the car. There were people everywhere, all through the park. It was crazy. No one there was practicing social distancing,” Miller said in a Facebook post.
Near mile marker 27 on the Montour Trail, near Southpointe, the parking lot – which has more than 50 parking spaces – was so crowded throughout the week that visitors were waiting for parking spots to open at peak times.
Parents accompanied by children, some in strollers, shared the trail with bicyclists and runners.
One Peters Township resident said a section of the trail in the township was crowded, but people seemed to be observing social distancing protocol.
Large crowds also were reported at Cedar Creek Park, a Westmoreland County park that provides access to the Great Allegheny Passage.
Darin Smith of South Strabane Township and his family walked the trails at Washington Park over the weekend, and said the fresh air and exercise were “great for the mind and body.”
Cessna said the deputies from the sheriff’s department are patrolling the county’s parks. The county could consider taking stricter measures if the public does not comply with directives, Cessna said.
She recommended people visit less-populated parks and trails to avoid overcrowding.
“We’re encouraging people to use the trail system, but go off the beaten path and use other trails. Disperse as much as possible. Mingo is popular, but Cross Creek has a nice trail system, and it’s not that far away from Mingo,” said Cessna, who noted Mingo also was becoming overrun with trash.
And consider visiting parks and trails on off hours. If people are flocking to outdoor areas between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., go earlier in the morning or later in the day.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.