AMcKeesport couple celebrated their 48th anniversary Tuesday, separated by a window, but still together.
Frederick and Kathy Harbaugh were married May 5, 1972.
Fred is in Transitions Healthcare, a long term care home in Washington that is locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the couple had to mark their anniversary apart.
Even though they couldn’t hold hands, the Harbaughs were happy to see each other on their special day.
“The only thing that could have made this day better is if I could have had a big hug from my best friend and closest friend,” said Kathy Harbaugh.
The couple were high school sweethearts who met at Oliver High School.
Kathy was the daughter of a preacher, and loved school. Fred was a “bad boy” who skipped school, and Kathy’s father wasn’t pleased with their relationship.
But Fred, always jovial and optimistic, straightened up and won over Kathy’s father, who performed the nuptials at the couple’s wedding.
Fred served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Florida, where the couple’s daughter, Cheryl, was born.
When they returned to the Pittsburgh area, Fred and Kathy went into the medical field, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist for cardiologists, and he worked at Quest Diagnostics.
They also volunteered as EMTs, and Cheryl said her parents “have huge hearts,” and “were always taking care of someone,” volunteering and donating to a variety of causes.
Since they met nearly a half century ago, Fred has doted on Kathy, sending her flowers or bringing home a bouquet, and packing a bag to sweep her away for the weekend, not telling her the destination until they arrived.
Over the past year, though, the couple have dealt with serious medical issues. Fred has been in Transitions for an extended period of time, and when the staff found out the couple’s anniversary was approaching, they wanted to help make it memorable, said Michele DeFede, director of admissions.
With the help of Washington Square Flower Shop, Fred was able to give Kathy a bouquet of flowers, and the staff helped him make a sign for her that read, in part, “I love you more than you will ever know.”
The couple visited through the large window in Fred’s room while Kathy sat outside.
“We were honored to be a part of it. Love will conquer all,” DeFede said.
