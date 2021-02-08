Three additional COVID-19 fatalities have occurred in Washington County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
According to numbers released Sunday, 245 deaths resulting from the coronavirus have been recorded in Washington County. The number of cases increased by 54 from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 13,003.
Greene County added 14 more cases over the weekend. Its total now stands at 2,478 cases. There were no new deaths. Fayette County logged one additional death over the weekend, according to the state Health Department, with its total now at 241. It also added 69 additional cases, for a total of 9,940.
From Saturday to Sunday, Allegheny County added 260 additional cases, for a total of 71,343. There were also five additional deaths logged on Sunday, for a total of 1,591.
The state Health Department reported on Saturday that 3,041 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania, and 644 of those patients are in intensive care units. Most of the patients are aged 65 or older.