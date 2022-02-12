Man’s best friend is helping nurses and staff at Washington Health System cope with the stress and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therapy dogs Izzy and Snoop have been making regular rounds at Washington Hospital and WHS Greene, where they happily accept the hugs, pats, and treats from worn-out staff, whose spirits are buoyed by the canines.
Izzy is a 12-year-old Labrador retriever. A former dock diving champion, she roams the hallways, often with a rubber ball in her mouth, which she enthusiastically chases down for anyone who will toss it for her.
Before the pandemic, Izzy’s owner, Mark Pompe, WHS chief of police, brought her to both WHS hospitals to comfort patients.
“Since COVID, I started bringing her around more for the staff. I bring her in, and she goes on her way, and I know she’ll come back in about an hour or so,” said Pompe. “Every day I hear, ‘When are you bringing Izzy in?’”
She even rides on elevators to spread her puppy love.
In the critical care unit, Shellie Popeck, Director of CCU, Anesthesia, PACU, OPSU, PAT, and GI, brings her golden doodle, Snoop.
The gentle 100-pound giant recently earned his novice emotional therapy dog badge after four months of training.
Snoop spends about 45 minutes every other week in the conference room, where nurse’s aides and other employees duck in for a snuggle.
Popeck got the idea after seeing how students at Washington & Jefferson College react to Snoop when she takes him on walks around campus.
“Students are excited to stop and pet him, and always comment how much they love seeing him and what great therapy he provides them,” said Popeck. “It made me think of the impact he could have with staff. I live close to the hospital, so I knew I could bring Snoop up essentially anytime they are having a particularly rough day or just want to see him.”
Studies show that petting a dog is beneficial for several reasons: among them, it releases serotonin, and it decreases heart rate and anxiety.
The minutes of comfort Izzy and Snoop provide have been important in recent months, as hospitals throughout the area, including WHS, saw some of their highest COVID-19 numbers since the pandemic began.
“We love Snoop. He gives us a morale boost,” said CCU nurse Nicole Carson. “As soon as we hear Snoop’s here, we’re all running toward him. I love when he’s here. He lifts us all up.”