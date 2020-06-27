Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington County, with the total number of cases in the county now at 197, according to statistics released Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Greene County remained at 35 cases. Allegheny County saw another surge with an increase of 90 additional cases. The total case count in Allegheny County is 2,472.
An additional 621 positive cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania were recorded, bringing the statewide total to 84,991. There were an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total to 6,603.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
