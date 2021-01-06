In 2020, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 146 people in Washington and Greene counties.
And while they are among the 344,808 Americans who have died so far from coronavirus, each was much more than simply a statistic. The numbers represent fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, friends and co-workers from different walks of life who mattered to the people who loved them and made a difference in the places where they lived and worked.
The Observer-Reporter wants to share their stories, and to put names and faces behind the staggering numbers.
We would like to share as many stories as possible. If you know of someone whose story you want us to tell, please reach out to Karen Mansfield at kmansfield@observer-reporter.com.