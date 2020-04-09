Tanger Outlets has started a food/clothing drive to support Washington City Mission.
The mall in South Strabane Township began the drive last Friday to help individuals hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic. The drive will continue through April 30.
Mall staffers will be stationed from 1 to 3 p.m. on weekdays to receive food and clothing donations, without the driver or passengers getting out of a vehicle. Donations also may be dropped off at any time in bins at the Tanger tent.
There is a need for peanut butter; jelly; crackers; pasta; pasta sauce; cereals; oatmeal; canned chicken, tuna, soup, fruits and vegetables; breakfast bars; and granola bars.
Clothing and shoes in any condition are acceptable. Donations will help City Mission and its Pop Up Pantries program, which provides prepacked, bagged groceries to those in need. For more information, visit www.citymission.org/shop.
