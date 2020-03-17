Two Washington County retail centers announced Tuesday that they are closing temporarily.
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh, located in South Strabane Township, and Washington Crown Center, in North Franklin Township, referenced the shutdowns Tuesday on their websites. Crown Center said it is closed until March 30, while Tanger did not list a tentative reopening.
To the north, South Hills Village Mall said it has "temporarily modified" its operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours may vary store by store, the mall added on its website.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.