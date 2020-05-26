The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated the COVID-19 pandemic numbers throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
In a news release, the health department said an additional 473 positive cases were reported as of early Monday morning, which brings the statewide total to 68,186. Another 15 people have died from the virus since Sunday, the release said, bringing that statewide number to 5,139.
No new deaths were reported in Washington or Greene counties. Washington County has had five deaths, while Greene hasn’t had any, according to the health department website. Washington County is most recently reported to have 138 positive cases, and Greene County has 27.
