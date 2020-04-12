The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833 with cases in all 67 counties.
The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the total to 507. To date, 102,057 patients have tested negative.
As of noon Sunday, Washington County reported two additional cases at 68.
Of the patients statewide who have tested positive, the age breakdown is:
- Birth to age 4, less than 1 percent;
- Ages 5-12, 1 percent;
- Ages 13-18, 2 percent;
- Ages 19-24, nearly 9 percent;
- Ages 25-49, nearly 49 percent;
- Ages 50-64, 29 percent;
- Ages 65 or older, 22 percent.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
