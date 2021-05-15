There were 27 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday.
That brings the statewide death toll to 26,274 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Four of those new deaths were in this region, with Allegheny County reporting two new deaths, and Westmoreland County and Fayette County each reporting one additional death. No new deaths were reported in Greene or Washington counties.
The state health department also reported there were 1,643 additional positive cases, pushing the 14-month total to 1,182,922. Washington County added 25 new cases, for a total of 17,403. Greene added seven new cases, for a total of 3,209. There were 23 new cases in Fayette County. Its total is now 12,843. In Allegheny County, there were 144 new cases for a total of 99,853. Forty new cases have been added in Westmoreland County, bringing its cumulative total to 33,547.
All told, 1,652 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 390 of those patients in intensive care units.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, as of Friday morning, 54% of Pennsylvanians had at least received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.