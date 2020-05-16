The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an additional 61 people in the state had died due to coronavirus. An additional 989 tested positive with cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus deaths has reached 4,403. The total number of cases is 61,611.
Washington County now has 130 cases with four deaths, an increase of one positive from a day earlier, while Greene County remained at 27 cases and one death, according to the state health department.
Allegheny County had 1,595 cases and 143 deaths, an increase of 13 cases and two deaths, while Fayette County had 88 cases and four deaths - an increase of one case since Friday, the health department said.
"As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, state Secretary of Health.
She added, “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our health care workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."
