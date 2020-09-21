Three new coronavirus deaths were reported over the weekend in Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Allegheny County accounted for the two deaths across the five-county region, which also includes Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
As of Sunday, the health department reported an additional 1,895 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,578 since data started being collected in March.
Allegheny County cases grew by 159, while Greene increased by three; Fayette, seven, and Washington, 12.
The number of tests administered between Sept. 12 and 18 is 175,962, with 5,798 of those being positive. There were 28,985 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sept. 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,981 total deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 47 since Friday.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
