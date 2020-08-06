The Southeastern Greene School Board Monday approved using a hybrid model of instruction when classes resume on Aug. 27.
The mixed online and in-person model of instruction calls for students to attend school on campus two days a week and receive three days of online instruction.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our students. We believe that social interaction and face-to-face instruction are essential to our students’ emotional well-being, educational development, and social development. (The hybrid) plan allows us to meet the social distancing requirements while providing student/teacher interaction,” Superintendent Richard Pekar wrote in a letter on the district’s website.
In preparation for holding school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania school districts have been adopting different instruction models. Under state guidelines, the hybrid model, a 100% in-person plan and a 100% online plan are the options from which districts can choose.
Families can choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model their districts select.
The hybrid model will remain in place through Oct. 2 and then circumstances will be assessed to see if the district can make changes to the plan; the goal is to return students to the classroom as soon as it is feasible to do so, Pekar said.
The plan is subject to change depending on any new guidance from local, state and federal officials, Pekar said.
The safety measures Pekar listed among components of the plan include wearing face masks on the school bus, when changing classes, entering and exiting buildings, and in the classroom when social distancing is less than six feet apart; assigned seating; temperature checks at school; additional air circulation when possible; the provision of free individual meals for all students; and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
