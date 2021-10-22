After you receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you get a vaccination card – the white, index-sized card that indicates the type of vaccine and the date the shot was given.
But what happens if you lose the card?
Washington Health System and WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital report that they receive several calls and email requests each day about lost vaccination cards.
The good news: There are ways to get a replacement.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends obtaining a duplicate vaccination card through the provider who administered the vaccine.
If that was a pharmacy or health clinic, try contacting that facility directly to access your vaccination record.
If you received your COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania (outside of Philadelphia) and can’t get a replacement card from the provider where you received your vaccine, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Statewide Immunization Information System immunization information system at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Reporting-Registries/PA-SIIS/Pages/PA-SIIS.aspx. You can also call 877-774-4748 or email RA-DHVaxRecords@pa.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
To request your immunization records, you will have to complete the Authorization for Release of Immunizations Records Form, and upload a copy of your photo ID.
Stephanie Wagoner, spokeswoman for Washington Health System, noted that it’s not a replacement CDC COVID-19 vaccination card. Instead, it is a report generated from the PA-SIIS that will be sent to you by email or postal mail.
The state DOH vaccination record, as well as the CDC vaccination card that people receive at the time of their vaccination, are both official proofs of vaccination.
If you need a vaccine card replacement through WHS, you should email your full name, date of birth and phone number to covidvaccine@whs.org.
You must pick up your new vaccine card in person at the WHS Washington Physicians Office in Washington, and bring your identification with you. WHS will not mail copies or release the vaccination card to anyone other than the person requesting it.
You will need a card or vaccination record to get a booster shot.
The CDC recommends taking a photo of the vaccine card on a cellphone.
Wagoner doesn’t recommend laminating the card, though. Instead, if you’re worried about the card getting wet or damaged, it’s suggested that you purchase a sealable and reusable vaccine card holder, available on Amazon and other locations.
WHS will be handing out some vaccine card holders at the All For Her event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Tanger Outlets.
Also, you can complete a form and email or mail it, along with a copy of your photo ID. It will, however, require additional processing time. Find the form here: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Reporting-Registries/PA-SIIS%20release%20of%20records%20-%20authorization_final%208-17-21.pdf.
Allow seven to 10 business days for the vaccine record request to be completed.
For questions, visit the DOH website COVID-19 Vaccine Records FAQ page at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/FAQs.aspx.